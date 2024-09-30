Grindrod deal points to SA firms favouring port of Maputo
Maputo Port Development Company has ambitious plans
30 September 2024 - 05:00
The R1.36bn deal that will see logistics firm Grindrod take full control of Maputo’s Matola coal terminal is a new sign of the growing preference SA businesses have for Mozambique’s trade infrastructure.
Capitalising on rival Durban’s relative sluggishness in attracting private investment, and with SA’s logistics sector — especially its creaking railway network — plagued by inefficiency, the Maputo port is threatening to eat into SA’s export market share...
