Greylisting hits PIC’s offshore transactions
The asset manager is now subject to greater scrutiny and enhanced monitoring, chief investment officer Kabelo Rikhotso says
30 September 2024 - 05:00
SA’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February last year has made the offshore transactions of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) more difficult, said the asset manager’s chief investment officer, Kabelo Rikhotso.
The greylisting was due to SA’s failure to meet global standards to combat terrorism financing and money laundering. ..
