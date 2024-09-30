Defence department personnel costs top budget
Annual report says force is underfunded for compensation of employees
30 September 2024 - 20:21
The department of defence received a qualified audit report from the auditor-general for the 2023/24 financial year during which it notched up R3.37bn in unauthorised expenditure, bringing the total for two years to R6.4bn.
The department has repeatedly complained over many years of its insufficient budget saying it does not get enough to maintain and modernise its equipment, among other things. It received an adjusted appropriation of R52.5bn for the year but spent R55.8bn resulting in the unauthorised expenditure. ..
