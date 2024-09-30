BMW hopes for hybrid vehicles incentive
Company will fail to increase local components in X3 range if hybrid-electric vehicles are excluded from proposed manufacturing incentives
The government’s insistence on excluding hybrid-electric vehicles from proposed manufacturing incentives will limit BMW SA’s ability to increase the number and value of local components in its new X3 car range, says MD Peter van Binsbergen.
BMW’s Rosslyn, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant is to start commercial production on Monday of the new-generation X3 and become the only BMW plant in the world to build plug-in hybrid-electric (PHEV) models. But a protest by hundreds of shop floor workers suspended for alleged involvement in a multimillion-rand medical aid fraud threatens plans to ramp up production to full capacity by the beginning of 2025...
