Death toll in Eastern Cape mass shooting rises to 18

Police officials at the scene of the mass shooting in Lusikisiki. Picture: SAPS
Eighteen people have been killed in a mass shooting in the Eastern Cape and a search for the killers is under way.
A police official confirmed on Sunday the 18th victim of the shooting had died in hospital.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were shot dead in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki on Friday night. Seventeen died on the spot and three were critically injured.
Fifteen of the victims were women and two men. The gender of the latest victim is yet to be confirmed. Thirteen of them — 12 women and one man — were found in one house, and four others in another homestead.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, scheduled for Saturday at MaNtlaneni village, also in Lusikisiki, to mark the end of mourning a mother and daughter murdered a year ago. The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu told a media briefing on Saturday that a team of detectives and forensic experts had been deployed to the area.
“We have full faith and confidence in the team that has been deployed to crack this case and find these criminals. Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves,” Mchunu said.
National police chief Fannie Masemola told the SABC: “We do not know the motive ... [and] we do not know if there is one or several suspects on the run.”
The IFP strongly condemned the killings.
“We are deeply disturbed by this horrific act of violence and extend our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Sunday.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate and bring those responsible to justice. We urge the community to remain calm and co-operate with authorities to ensure that peace and stability are restored,” Hlengwa said.
The party called on South Africans to unite against violence and work towards creating a society that values human life and upholds the rule of law.
DA safety and security spokesperson Ian Cameron said the incident was an “unimaginable tragedy”.
