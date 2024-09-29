Confidence in civil contractors at eight-year high, but mafias remain top concern
29 September 2024 - 19:28
Confidence among civil contractors has reached its best level in eight years, while concern over construction mafias continues to grow.
Despite the rise in tender activity highlighted in the FNB/BER civil confidence index which climbed to 50 in the third quarter from 44 in the second, some participants continue to lament the damaging effect of crime and government inefficiency on the sector. According to the index, while sentiment has risen, the level of activity has tapered off a bit, though it still exceeds the long-term average...
