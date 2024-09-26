DA councillor Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor
ANC, ActionSA and EFF bloc voted in favour of the ANC-sponsored motion for Cilliers Brink’s removal
26 September 2024 - 12:21
UPDATED 26 September 2024 - 15:10
With 120 votes, DA councillor Cilliers Brink was removed as Tshwane executive mayor on Thursday.
The ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence saw 87 councillors voted against him, while there was one abstention...
