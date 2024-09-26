NPA performance ‘not as dismal as report shows’
The performance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had not been as dismal as presented by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) in a report on how to energise the organisation, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation executive director Neeshan Balton said during a panel discussion on Thursday.
But retired former Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler said while the prosecution service did a good job generally it had not performed well in high-profile political cases. CDE executive director Ann Bernstein noted not one high-profile politician responsible for state capture had been successfully prosecuted and questioned whether there was the political will for this. ..
