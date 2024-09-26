New Tshwane mayor to be elected in 14 days
DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga and ousted mayor Cilliers Brink to outline way forward on Friday
26 September 2024 - 12:21
UPDATED 26 September 2024 - 23:00
The ANC, ActionSA and EFF have 14 days to establish a new government in Tshwane, SA’s capital city, after voting together to remove the DA’s Cilliers Brink as executive mayor.
The vote on the ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion against Brink was 87 councillors against, 120 for and one abstaining. “The motion is carried,” council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana said, ending Brink’s term as mayor to which he was elected in March 2023...
