Fundamental reform of NPA needed, says think-tank
26 September 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa should urgently appoint a retired judge to conduct an inquiry into the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) because of its weaknesses and failure to successfully prosecute major corruption cases.
The inquiry should probe the organisation’s leadership, performance, structure and independence, the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) recommends in its latest report called Energise the NPA. The report is part of a series on the priorities that the government of national unity should address to get SA back on track. ..
