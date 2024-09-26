National

Elderly man to appear in court in connection with Steinhoff fraud

The suspect allegedly received a tip-off from Markus Jooste to sell his shares before the price dropped, in November 2017

26 September 2024 - 11:28
by Khanyisile Ngcobo
Picture: 123RF

A 79-year-old man will appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday in connection with the Steinhoff case, after the Hawks’ serious economic offences unit arrested him earlier in the day.

“The arrest emanates from an ongoing investigation into Steinhoff, where in November 2017, then CEO Markus Jooste is said to have shared information on the selling of Steinhoff shares before they [dropped].

“Allegations are the suspect received a tip-off from Jooste to sell his shares before their price dropped due to irregularities in the Steinhoff financial statements,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

The man faces three counts relating to contravention of the Financial Markets Act.

His arrest comes after that of former Steinhoff CFO Andries Benjamin la Grange, who was taken into custody in June and later granted R150,000 bail in the same court.

La Grange faces two counts of racketeering, five of fraud, one of corruption and three counts of contravention of the Financial Markets Act in relation to the Steinhoff investigation.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, between 2014 and 2016, Jooste, who is deceased, and another man conducted racketeering activities in the Steinhoff group as it was captured by executive employees.

TimesLIVE

