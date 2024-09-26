Cyril Ramaphosa gives detail on ‘bromance’ with billionaire Elon Musk
The SA president is trying to convince Musk to invest in the telecoms and auto industry locally
26 September 2024 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is working hard to ensure SA-born US billionaire Elon Musk’s affection for, and connection with, the country of his birth is restored.
Ramaphosa said that although the discussions on specific investments were still at an “embryonic stage”, he hoped for measurable progress soon in the telecoms and vehicle sectors in SA...
