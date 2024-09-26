Court paves way for men to take women’s surname after marriage
Currently the law fails to afford a female person the right to have her spouse assume her surname
26 September 2024 - 10:01
The Bloemfontein high court has given parliament two years to remedy sections of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, which it found unconstitutional in that they prohibit men from assuming the surnames of their wives.
This is after two couples took the department of home affairs to court seeking an order declaring section 26(1)(a) — (c) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 51 of 1992, to be unconstitutional in that it discriminates on the ground of gender by failing to afford a female person the right to have her spouse assume her surname...
