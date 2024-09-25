NEWS ANALYSIS: Newspapers are foundations against the erosion of Afrikaans

Afrikaans newspapers are the lifeblood of the Afrikaans community, says Tim du Plessis, former newspaper editor.
His words echo the sentiment of many Afrikaans-speaking South Africans who are grappling with the recent announcement of Media24’s newspaper closures. For them, this isn’t just about the loss of printed pages, it’s about the potential erosion of their cultural identity.
On June 13, Media24 employees and readers were blindsided by news of plans to shut down several printed newspapers. Beeld, along with the PDF versions of Volksblad, Soccer Laduma, and Die Burger Oos-Kaap, were slated to disappear as brands. Rapport, City press, and Daily Sun were set to continue as digital landing pages on Netwerk24 and News24, respectively, while Die Burger would remain in print. After public pushback, Media24 decided that Beeld and Volksblad would live on as digital brands.
The role of newspapers
The significance of these newspapers extends far beyond their function as news providers. They have played a crucial role in shaping and maintaining Afrikaans cultural identity. “Newspapers play a role in the life of a community that is different from an online or social media site,” says Anton Harber, former editor and professor of journalism at Wits University.
He says certain newspapers have played a special role in bringing together communities, building a common identity, and defining and pursuing shared values and goals.
“People often demonstrated their identity by carrying a particular newspaper under their arm, reading it in public or talking about its contents. It was true of Drum Magazine for black intellectuals in the 1950s. It was true of the Weekly Mail for the anti-apartheid left in the 1980s. And it was true of those who carried Beeld or Volksblad or Die Vaderland — each of which signified a segment of Afrikanerdom. It did not mean one liked every word in that newspaper, or one agreed with it all the time, but that one broadly identified with what it came to stand for.”
Once serving as the mouthpiece for the apartheid government, Media24’s Afrikaans newspapers have undergone significant transformation over the years, adapting to the democratic SA. This transformation included addressing a broader Afrikaans-speaking audience.
Heindrich Wyngaard, sociopolitical commentator and award-winning TV presenter, highlights the historical significance of these publications: “The Afrikaans newspapers have been instrumental in the development of the language on all levels, from street talk, like humour at the bottom, to a language of academia right at the top. It has also played a prominent role in terms of the creation of spelling rules and adding new words to the Afrikaans vocabulary.
“Admittedly, though born in apartheid sin, these editions played a pivotal role in coloured advancement,” says Wyngaard.
“It covered news from coloured communities, highlighted coloured achievements and talent, and offered op-ed space to coloured intelligentsia — such as professor Richard van der Ross and poet-philosopher Adam Small — or coloured thought, which does not automatically mean a sense of nationalism but also included those subscribing to (Steve) Biko’s black consciousness ideology such as Dr Allan Boesak.”
Danie Langner, CEO of the Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK) and leader of the Voortrekkers emphasises the role of these publications in the establishment and expansion of Afrikaans as a formal, written language.
“Over the years, they have provided platforms for Afrikaans-speaking writers, journalists, and poets to publish their work, ensuring that Afrikaans functions as a vibrant and relevant language.”
This cultural significance has fostered a unique relationship between Afrikaans-speaking people and their newspapers.
‘My’ newspaper
This relationship is also uniquely intimate, Du Plessis explains. “When I was the editor of Beeld and especially Rapport, I often encountered readers telling me: ‘I don’t want to read about this in my newspaper.’ I would want to respond: ‘Listen, I am the editor,’ implying that I make the decisions. But what I really interpreted from that was that Afrikaans-speaking people take ownership of their newspapers.”
This sense of ownership underscores the emotional investment readers have in these publications. It is not just about consuming news; it is about preserving a cultural touchstone.
Outrage
The announcement sent shock waves through the community, igniting a fierce debate about the future of Afrikaans media and culture.
“People value well-known newspaper brands because these publications are often deeply intertwined with their identity, history, and memories,” says Langner. “These newspapers have become a source of information, connection, and community engagement over decades.
“Many people view the decision (to close print editions) as an attack on their identity and culture because these newspapers often served as platforms for their voices and unique perspectives,” says Langner.
He explains that, for Afrikaans speakers, these publications were more than just news sources; they were cultural anchors.
“The fear that the closure of such publications will make Afrikaans less visible and less heard reinforces the feeling that it is a threat to their culture. It is seen as a loss of a space where Afrikaans culture and values could freely flourish.”
The newspaper closures have reignited concerns about the broader status of Afrikaans as a language in South African society.
“The loss of these Afrikaans print titles comes at a time when we are grappling with the fragmentation and negative social impact of the internet and social media,” says Harber. “It also comes at a time when the Afrikaans language is on retreat in universities, schools, parliament, the courts and other national institutions.”
Du Plessis notes, “Afrikaans as an academic language is dying. Afrikaans as a legal language is hanging by a thread. Newspapers are the pillars against the erosion of Afrikaans.”
Digital first... but keep your identity
Media24’s decision to close its printed newspapers and move to digital platforms is not entirely surprising, given the context of a declining print industry. However, experts say the transition should not lead to regional newspapers losing their identities after migrating to digital platforms.
“There is now a disconnect between Afrikaans readers and Afrikaans platforms,” says Du Plessis. “It doesn’t have to be that way. Those in charge should be able to fix it. Look at The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Daily Mail, and The Financial Times, all of which have successfully managed to transfer the identity of their newspapers to digital platforms.”
Lizette Rabé, professor of journalism and chair of the journalism department at Stellenbosch University, urges readers to see the bigger picture. “Afrikaans cannot help but move with the times and go online. However, attention must be paid to creating news specific to their area for particular reading communities. How it looks and feels — the architecture of the website — is very important.”
She does not, however, believe that Afrikaans will diminish as a result of the digitisation of newspapers.
“The biggest danger is that in this atmosphere people retreat into an ethnocentric nationalism, a fear of the outside world and its influences, and a fear of the inevitable tide of globalisation. The future lies with those who can embrace both internationalisation and its benefits, while remaining rooted in a set of values, cultural practices and language,” says Harber.
The coming years will reveal whether Afrikaans speakers can successfully navigate this delicate balance, ensuring that their language continues to thrive in the rapidly evolving media landscape.
