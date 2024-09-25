Reimagining water and sanitation services provision

The Blue Drop certification evaluates the quality of drinking water systems, from purification to delivery to consumers. The Green Drop certification focuses on wastewater treatment systems across the value chain including municipal, department of public works and private systems. Both certifications assess operations, maintenance, skills, qualifications and the monitoring and control of water and wastewater infrastructure.

The No Drop certification measures water use efficiency in municipal drinking water distribution systems. Non-revenue water — water supplied by a municipality for which no income is received — is used as a key performance indicator to gauge water wastage. The No Drop evaluation examines physical water losses (leaks), daily per capita water usage, strategies to reduce water losses and the effectiveness of metering, billing and revenue collection systems.

Highlights of the Blue Drop report

The Blue Drop report highlighted a decline in water quality from 2014 to 2023. Specifically, 277 out of 958 (29%) Water Services Systems (WSSs) in 62 Water Services Authorities were found to be critically underperforming in 2023, compared to 174 out of 1,036 (17%) WSSs in 33 municipalities in 2014.

Despite this, the report noted that major metropolitan areas generally performed well in the Blue Drop key performance areas. Gauteng province, in particular, had the highest percentage (62%) of drinking water systems with excellent or good performance and the lowest shortfall of qualified staff. Dr Sean Phillips, director-general of water & sanitation, attributed this success to Rand Water’s management of water treatment and distribution in many Gauteng systems.

None of the municipalities in Gauteng supplied by Rand Water were categorised as having poor or critical water supply systems. This supports Rand Water’s consistent assertion that its water meets the South African National Standard 241 Drinking Water Specification, ensuring it is safe for human consumption.

Findings of the No Drop report

Only four Water Services Authorities achieved No Drop certification by scoring 90% in 2023, a significant drop from 44 municipalities in 2014. The report also noted an increase in non-revenue water from 37% in 2014 to 47% in 2023.

Gauteng’s non-revenue water stands at 49.5%, one of the highest in the country. Phillips highlighted that the high levels of non-revenue water, including physical losses, in the province contribute to water supply disruptions.