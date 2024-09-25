Home affairs clears ID backlog of nearly 250,000 in five weeks
The backlog started to accumulate in November 2023 after a change in IT service providers, which created a bottleneck in multiple areas
25 September 2024 - 15:21
The department of home affairs has cleared the backlog of nearly 250,000 identity documents in one month it said in a statement Wednesday.
The backlog started to accumulate in November 2023 following a change in IT service providers, which created a bottleneck in multiple areas in the production value chain, from the office of application, to application authentication, to printing and to final issuing of the ID. ..
