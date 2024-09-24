Greatness of the Zulus can offer hope to decimated people, says Misuzulu KaZwelithini

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says xenophobic sentiments have no place in KwaZulu-Natal, as he called for the embrace of foreign nationals and an inclusive environment for the province to thrive.

The king used the commemoration of the death of the founding monarch of the Zulu nation, King Shaka KaSenzangakhona, to address tension between South Africans and foreigners.

He said: “Let us not abuse and ill-treat foreign nationals. Instead let us show them our ways because we know they come here to look for a better life and we must be happy they choose to come here.”

The king instead advocated for the social and cultural integration of migrants.

Tension between South Africans and foreigners resurfaced recently over the nationality of a beauty pageant contestant’s nationality and have been simmering for weeks, while hostility persists on social media.

King Misuzulu said that if foreign nationals were isolated in city enclaves away from the essence of the principles of ubuntu, they may “stray with no guidance”.

“It can be Nigerians, Cameroonians, Ghanaians — tell them this is a Zulu nation, tell them you have a king here. Bring them to me. Because if you stay with them in cities and do the things you do, things will get out of hand.

“Let us show them who we are and what we stand for, ubuntu. And move forward with purpose towards a common goal,” Misuzulu said.

During the commemoration, known as Umkhosi weLembe, King Misuzulu reminded the people of KwaZulu-Natal of the greatness of the Zulus, using their history of conquest. However, he expressed displeasure about their current circumstances.

He said the greatness of the Zulus, with their own language, land, heritage and keeping traditions, is what King Shaka fought to establish and could provide hope to other decimated people across the continent, adding that confronting social ills that plague the province was one way to maintain the gains of their ancestors.

“The guns are in this province, even the police are tired of killing people now; truly this doesn’t suit us, being number one in bad things. Our King Shaka, whom we are commemorating today, together with our ancestors, worked very hard to give us this nation and we are desecrating it. If you continue and keep quiet our nation will be ruins,” Misuzulu said.

He added that it was everyone’s responsibility to preserve what the Zulus had collectively, for a better future.

In an effort to incorporate established moral authority figures into the conditioning and moral fibre of his nation, the king also announced that he had asked the leader of the Nazareth church to formally join the King Shaka celebration days.

Misuzulu, who took over the throne three years ago when his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini died, was also celebrating his birthday.

TimesLIVE