Cyril Ramaphosa sets out SA’s G20 priorities at UN General Assembly
SA will assume presidency of G20 in 2025
25 September 2024 - 13:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa set the tone for SA’s priorities that Pretoria will pursue when it assumes chairmanship of the G20 in 2025, including climate financing for developing nations, reform of the UN Security Council and equitable distribution of vaccines amid outbreak of mpox.
SA will assume the presidency of the G20 group of nations and the country will use that role to advocate for Africa and the Global South, Ramaphosa said on Tuesday during his address to the UN General Assembly. ..
