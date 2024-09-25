Border control authority short of funds and manpower, says Schreiber
Shortage means less manpower and limited investment in technology
25 September 2024 - 05:00
The organisation meant to secure SA’s borders and control the movement of people and goods into and out of the country is short of R4,35bn in funding over the next three years.
This shortage means the Border Management Authority (BMA) cannot employ sufficient staff to meet its requirements and invest in the technology used by border authorities globally. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.