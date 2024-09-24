Prince William on his way to SA for Earthshot Prize
24 September 2024 - 17:09
Prince William will be making his way to SA for the fourth edition of his Earthshot Prize ceremony in November in Cape Town.
On Tuesday, the Earthshot Prize unveiled its fourth cohort of finalists, made up of innovators, entrepreneurs, community leaders and advocates looking for solutions to the World’s “most pressing climate and environmental challenges”...
