Eskom targets revenue of R1.4-trillion from 2026-2028
Power utility approaches regulator with plan to secure huge increases in revenue that translate into hefty tariff increases
24 September 2024 - 20:51
Eskom, which has received much praise for eliminating load-shedding in recent months, has applied to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for tariff increases that will net it revenue of more than R1.4-trillion for financial years 2026 to 2028.
The state-owned power utility, which is owed R78bn by municipalities, is seeking to generate total revenue of R446bn for 2026, R495bn for 2027 and R537bn for 2028. ..
