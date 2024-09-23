State capture-accused Vivien Natasen linked to lottery tender company
The consultant is connected to Giya Games RF, which is in the running for the multibillion-rand contract
23 September 2024 - 05:00
Vivien Natasen, accused of participating in the state capture project and the looting of the National Lottery Commission, has business links with one of the companies shortlisted for the lucrative national lottery tender.
Natasen has links to Giya Games RF, which is in the running to win the eight-year, multibillion-rand contract to run the national lottery. The commission adjudicates the tender process. The revelations cast a shadow over the integrity of the process, potentially putting the ethical compass of the National Lottery Commission at stake...
