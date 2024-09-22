National

WATCH: How SA can address its tech skills shortage

Business Day TV speaks to Trisha Govender, manager at Mancosa’s School of Information and Digital Technology

22 September 2024 - 20:35
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
SA experienced two big cybersecurity breaches this year, exposing weaknesses in the country’s tech skills. For greater perspective on how the tech skills shortage can be addressed, Business Day TV spoke to Trisha Govender, manager at the School of Information and Digital Technology of the Management College of Southern Africa (Mancosa).

