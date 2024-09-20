Spring snow falls over KZN and Eastern Cape

There is snow in parts of the country and temperatures are expected to drop further on Saturday. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Snow has fallen over parts of the country, with the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal experiencing disruptive weather and residents warned to avoid roads.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) said the cold conditions on Friday would affect the eastern half of the country, including Lesotho, parts of the Eastern Cape and the western side of KwaZulu-Natal.
Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said disruptive snow would fall in high-lying areas in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, all the way to the Drakensberg mountains.
“It will lead to Lesotho and the western half of KwaZulu-Natal into Saturday morning. On Sunday, we will start seeing some clearing, with a 30% chance of showers and rain, mainly over Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo,” Thobela said.
Temperatures in the Eastern Cape, including Gqeberha, are predicted to reach a maximum of 15ºC on Friday but drop to 13ºC on Saturday.
Barkley East will hit minimum temperatures of 0ºC on Saturday and a maximum of 3ºC in the afternoon.
“It will be quite cold. That is where we see snow from Friday into Saturday morning. Areas that are cold include Aliwal North, where we expect a maximum of 7ºC on Friday and on Saturday it will be 15ºC maximum with a minimum of 6ºC,” Thobela said.
Some parts of the KwaZulu-Natal interior, such as Bergville, are expecting maximum temperatures of 10°C on Friday and a low of about 7ºC on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned residents of the severe weather conditions as extremely cold weather was expected to hit parts of the uThukela, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts.
These could pose a danger to life and could lead to temporary road closures due to the accumulation of ice that could cause traffic disruptions on major routes, he said.
“Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high. A level 2 disruptive snow warning has been issued for parts of the Ugu, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and Amajuba districts. The remaining parts of the province have a level 2 warning for disruptive rain,” Buthelezi said.
Disaster management teams, co-ordinated by the province, will be on the ground to monitor conditions, respond to emergencies and provide help where required.
Spring snow falls over KZN and Eastern Cape
The SA Weather Service warns of cold conditions affecting the eastern half of the country
Plans were also in place for local municipalities and the department of transport to clear roads to ensure access to major routes, said the MEC.
“Residents are encouraged to stay updated through official platforms and trustworthy news sources to receive the latest information and safety advice,” Buthelezi said.
Gauteng started the morning with cloudy and cool temperatures while scattered showers and thundershowers are expected by the late afternoon over most parts of the province.
The province is expected to experience extremely cold conditions on Saturday with temperatures expected to reach highs of 10ºC in Pretoria, 8ºC in Johannesburg and 9ºC in Vereeniging.
“Gauteng is colder on Saturday than Friday, with more rain expected in the southern areas. Heavy downpours could lead to flooding in Benoni,” said Thobela.
This is expected to last until Saturday, when a change in weather conditions is forecast for Sunday.
Thobela said: “Fine conditions are expected on Sunday for most parts of Gauteng, with cool temperatures, but it will be warm over the northern areas.”
