Ramaphosa sets up clearing house mechanism for GNU disputes
The unit will focus on resolving policy disagreements within the government
20 September 2024 - 16:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a clearing house mechanism to resolve policy disagreements within the 10-member government of national unity (GNU).
The clearing house will not override cabinet decisions but will ensure that parties “find each other” on policy matters, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said. ..
