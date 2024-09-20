NEWS ANALYSIS: Gauteng’s water security is at risk
The provincial government is reluctant to call it a crisis, but the province is at a point where demand for water outstrips supply
20 September 2024 - 13:00
Gauteng is in the middle of a water security crisis.
The provincial government is hesitant to call it a “crisis” but the province is at a point where demand for water is exceeding supply — and unless residents begin changing their consumption behaviour, the situation will get substantially worse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.