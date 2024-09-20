REGISTER | National Summit on Higher Education Funding

Unisa Enterprise, in partnership with Business Day Dialogues, is hosting the National Summit on Higher Education Funding on October 16.

This hybrid event will explore the intersection between academic research, financial strategies, corporate collaboration and cutting-edge technology in shaping the future of education.

With a focus on commercialising university-level innovations and fostering inclusivity through strategic funding — while leveraging technology — panels of experts will challenge traditional solutions for driving educational excellence, equity and sustainable development in SA.

Panel discussions include:

Panel discussion 1 — Monetising academic research: strategies and synergistic efforts for educational excellence

Moderator: Nastassia Arendse, financial journalist;

Wayne Stocks, managing partner of Stocks & Strauss Fund Manager, the fund manager of the University of Technology Fund;

Justice Dabampe, president of the Unisa Convocation and member of the Unisa Executive Council; and

Lesetsa Matshekga, CEO of Unisa Enterprise.

Panel discussion 2 — Promoting inclusivity through strategic funding: private sector contributions to educational advancement

Moderator: Iman Rappetti, financial journalist;

Lerato Nage, CEO and Delivery director for KEA Capital;

Linda Maqoma, national president of ABASA;

Nkosinathi Mabilane, president of the National Student Representative Council at Unisa;

Yoliswa Makhasi, director-general of the department of public service & administration; and

Gary Muizenheimer, director of SunCom (Stellenbosch University Commercial) and GM of Factory 209.

Panel discussion 3 — Transforming education through technology

Moderator: Nastassia Arendse, financial journalist;

Wesley Diphoko, technology journalist and analyst, editor-in-chief, Fast Company (SA);

Justice Chikomba, CEO of Analytics Hive;

Veronica Motloutsi, CEO of Smart Digital Solutions; and

Sujo Mulamattathil, CEO of Sparcx.

HYBRID EVENT DETAILS

Date: October 16 2024

October 16 2024 Venue: Online or in-person in Johannesburg

Online or in-person in Johannesburg Time: 9am to 2pm in-person and 10am to 2pm online

