US government tackles SA NGO over fraudulent TB claims
Interactive Research and Development SA will pay US authorities more than R10m after being accused of ‘knowingly submitting false claims’
19 September 2024 - 12:24
The domestic unit of multinational nonprofit organisation Interactive Research and Development SA (IRD SA) will pay US authorities more than R10m after being accused of “knowingly submitting to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) false claims” for payments for civil work not done.
According to US authorities, USAID in October 2019 awarded a co-operative agreement to IRD SA to provide healthcare services locally...
