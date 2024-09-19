Union calls for R15,000 monthly minimum wage
Giwusa says wage gap continues to widen leaving workers trapped in poverty even though they are employed
19 September 2024 - 17:41
The General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) is calling for the national minimum wage to be increased to R15,000 per month to address the rising cost of living that has seen food, transport and electricity prices shooting through the roof.
Giwusa is an affiliate of the SA Federation of Trade Unions representing more than 20,000 members across the chemicals, food, mining, cleaning, wood, food processing, plastic, furniture, glass, hospitality and security industries..
