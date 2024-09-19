Ramokgopa in bid to restrain electricity price increases
The cost of electricity for the poor in particular will be addressed
19 September 2024 - 19:22
Several measures are planned to reduce the burden of electricity price increases especially on the poor, electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told MPs Thursday.
The minister reiterated his previous comments that high electricity prices were untenable and unaffordable and had a profound effect on inflation and the cost of living. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.