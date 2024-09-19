Parliament debates replacing TV licence with household levy
The SABC Bill requires the communications and digital technologies minister to create a funding model framework for the broadcaster
19 September 2024 - 11:51
Parliament will on Thursday hold public hearings on the SABC Bill, which seeks to address the funding crisis there by proposing, among other things, that the public broadcaster replace the TV licence with a household levy.
This bill has had a bit of a journey, having lapsed initially in May as the portfolio committee of communications put processing of the bill on hold on the eve of the elections. ..
