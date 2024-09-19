Hlaudi Motsoeneng loses appeal bid as SIU recovers R6m of R18m

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
The Constitutional Court has denied a bid by former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal decision regarding the “success fee” he received from the public broadcaster.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which said on Thursday it had already recovered R6.47m from his pension benefits, welcomed Wednesday’s ruling, saying it cleared the way to pursue the outstanding amount from Motsoeneng.
The SABC board had in 2016 unlawfully decided to pay him an R11.5m “success fee” for his role in securing a MultiChoice deal. By court order, Motsoeneng was ordered to repay the R11.5m plus interest, bringing his total liabilities to about R18m.
