Energy department litigates over R324m bill for solar geyser storage
Manufacturers refuse to hand over thousands of heaters until they receive what they argue are outstanding costs
19 September 2024 - 05:00
The department of mineral resources & energy is litigating against suppliers of solar water heaters who charged it R324.8m — about a third of the total cost of the entire programme — for the cost of storing uninstalled geysers.
The manufacturers are refusing to hand over thousands of solar water heaters until the department pays what they argue are outstanding storage costs. ..
