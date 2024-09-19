The SA Weather Service has issued an orange alert level 6 warning for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape and disruptive rainfall and damaging winds for other parts of the country. Source: SAWS
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive snow and rains and damaging winds as a cold front sweeps over parts of the country on Thursday.
Saws issued an orange-level disruptive snow warning for the Eastern Cape.
It also warned of level 2 disruptive rain and damaging wind from Port Nolloth to Plettenberg Bay and parts of the interior in the Western Cape, as well as Port Shepstone to Cape Vidal and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.
Residents along the coast have been warned about possible damage to infrastructure while those in the interior should be aware of difficult and dangerous driving conditions and the potential loss of crops and livestock.
At sea, the weather is expected to cause heavy waves, difficulty in navigation for small vessels and disruptions of harbours and ports.
Brace for snow and heavy rains, warns weather service
SA Weather Service says a cold front will sweep over parts of the country from Thursday
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive snow and rains and damaging winds as a cold front sweeps over parts of the country on Thursday.
Saws issued an orange-level disruptive snow warning for the Eastern Cape.
It also warned of level 2 disruptive rain and damaging wind from Port Nolloth to Plettenberg Bay and parts of the interior in the Western Cape, as well as Port Shepstone to Cape Vidal and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.
Residents along the coast have been warned about possible damage to infrastructure while those in the interior should be aware of difficult and dangerous driving conditions and the potential loss of crops and livestock.
At sea, the weather is expected to cause heavy waves, difficulty in navigation for small vessels and disruptions of harbours and ports.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.