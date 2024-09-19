National

Brace for snow and heavy rains, warns weather service

SA Weather Service says a cold front will sweep over parts of the country from Thursday

19 September 2024 - 14:36
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The SA Weather Service has issued an orange alert level 6 warning for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape and disruptive rainfall and damaging winds for other parts of the country. Source: SAWS
The SA Weather Service has issued an orange alert level 6 warning for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape and disruptive rainfall and damaging winds for other parts of the country. Source: SAWS

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 6 warning for disruptive snow and rains and damaging winds as a cold front sweeps over parts of the country on Thursday. 

Saws issued an orange-level disruptive snow warning for the Eastern Cape.

It also warned of level 2 disruptive rain and damaging wind from Port Nolloth to Plettenberg Bay and parts of the interior in the Western Cape, as well as Port Shepstone to Cape Vidal and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. 

Residents along the coast have been warned about possible damage to infrastructure while those in the interior should be aware of difficult and dangerous driving conditions and the potential loss of crops and livestock.

At sea, the weather is expected to cause heavy waves, difficulty in navigation for small vessels and disruptions of harbours and ports.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Energy department litigates over R324m bill for ...
National
2.
Numsa, BMW SA to meet over medical fraud ...
National / Labour
3.
Business welcomes president’s request for ...
National / Health
4.
Disgruntled BMW SA workers embark on strike over ...
National / Labour
5.
Minister pushes for earlier release of matric ...
National / Education

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.