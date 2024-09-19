Battling SABC seeks more state funding and household levy, MPs hear
The TV licence model is unenforceable due to noncompliance, portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies told
19 September 2024 - 11:51
UPDATED 19 September 2024 - 18:47
The SABC is pushing for a major overhaul of its funding model, proposing to replace the TV licence system with a household levy and additional funding from the state to deal with the broadcaster’s financial crisis.
Established in 1999, the model relies heavily on advertising and sponsorships. About 15% of the SABC’s sprawling operations are funded through mandatory TV licences. But more than three-quarters of households do not pay the licence fee, forcing the public broadcaster to join a line-up of state-owned companies for state cash injections. ..
