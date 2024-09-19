Auditor-general reports on RAF as its deficit nears R24bn

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo. Picture Veli Nhlapo
The auditor-general’s office has raised serious concerns at parliament over the financial statements of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which remains in the red with an accumulated deficit of R23.9bn.
Auditor-general office official Lwazi Kuse told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday that auditor-general remained concerned about the RAF’s financial reporting standards and had maintained its adverse audit opinion.
“The overall audit outcome of the RAF is an adverse opinion for the 2022/23 financial year. It is, therefore, our opinion that the financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the RAF, and financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the standards of generally recognised accounting practice (GRAP),” the auditor-general’s report reads.
It details the RAF’s accumulated deficit of R23.9bn, up from R15.5bn reported the previous financial year, and warns the deficit could cripple the entity’s services.
“[The] RAF reported a deficit of R8.4bn for the 2022/23 year. The entity has an accumulated deficit of R23.9bn and the total liabilities exceeded its total assets by R23.8bn. These events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
Kuse described the RAF’s financial statements as “not credible”.
“They had a clean audit in 2019/20. Our adverse opinion [for 2022/23] is that the financial statements produced by RAF are not fairly stated. They are not credible. We want to emphasise that,” he said.
The RAF and the auditor-general's have been engaged in a legal showdown for three years over accounting practices. In December 2021, the RAF launched an application for a review of 2020/21 audit outcomes.
The auditor-general argued that during the 2021 financial year the RAF adopted an accounting methodology different to one used in previous years. The effect of this change in accounting methodology was that the RAF’s liabilities fell from R327bn in 2019/2020 to only R34bn in 2020/2021.
The auditor-general won the initial stages of the legal battle, but the RAF took matters to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Kuse said affidavits were filed by the auditor-general and the RAF in August and September and they were awaiting the outcome of court processes.
This week, RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said the fund was troubled by large payout claims made by foreigners over the years, some of whom were wealthy. Letsoalo cited as an example three Belgian nationals who each claimed social benefits of R151m from the fund.
“The biggest payout was to a foreigner. That’s a fact,” he said.
He expressed concerns about claims by individuals who may not have been in SA legally when they had their accident.
“The amount on the RNYP [requests not yet paid] to foreigners is R1.5bn. Imagine what we can do with R1.5bn,” he said.
He said in 2008 the fund paid a Swiss billionaire more than R500,000 after the person lost two limbs in a motorcycle accident in Cape Town.
Despite pushback on claims from foreigners, the RAF previously lost a court battle to implement new regulations requiring foreigners to prove their legal status in SA at the time of their accidents. This decision stemmed from a case involving Adam Mudawo, a Zimbabwean man, who sustained severe facial injuries but was unable to lodge a claim due to his lapsed asylum permit.
In March, the Pretoria high court ordered the fund to provide compensation to all road users, regardless of immigration status.
“The Road Accident Fund provides compulsory cover to all users of South African roads, citizens and foreigners, against injuries sustained or death arising from accidents involving motor vehicles within the borders of South Africa,” Letsoalo said.
“We sit with legal costs of R3.8bn. You can see that when we started in 2020, that was sitting at R9.4bn. Through the new strategy we have saved about R24bn in legal costs.”
Auditor-general reports on RAF as its deficit nears R24bn
The auditor-general’s office has raised serious concerns at parliament over the financial statements of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which remains in the red with an accumulated deficit of R23.9bn.
Auditor-general office official Lwazi Kuse told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday that auditor-general remained concerned about the RAF’s financial reporting standards and had maintained its adverse audit opinion.
“The overall audit outcome of the RAF is an adverse opinion for the 2022/23 financial year. It is, therefore, our opinion that the financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the RAF, and financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the standards of generally recognised accounting practice (GRAP),” the auditor-general’s report reads.
It details the RAF’s accumulated deficit of R23.9bn, up from R15.5bn reported the previous financial year, and warns the deficit could cripple the entity’s services.
“[The] RAF reported a deficit of R8.4bn for the 2022/23 year. The entity has an accumulated deficit of R23.9bn and the total liabilities exceeded its total assets by R23.8bn. These events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
Kuse described the RAF’s financial statements as “not credible”.
“They had a clean audit in 2019/20. Our adverse opinion [for 2022/23] is that the financial statements produced by RAF are not fairly stated. They are not credible. We want to emphasise that,” he said.
The RAF and the auditor-general's have been engaged in a legal showdown for three years over accounting practices. In December 2021, the RAF launched an application for a review of 2020/21 audit outcomes.
The auditor-general argued that during the 2021 financial year the RAF adopted an accounting methodology different to one used in previous years. The effect of this change in accounting methodology was that the RAF’s liabilities fell from R327bn in 2019/2020 to only R34bn in 2020/2021.
The auditor-general won the initial stages of the legal battle, but the RAF took matters to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Kuse said affidavits were filed by the auditor-general and the RAF in August and September and they were awaiting the outcome of court processes.
This week, RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said the fund was troubled by large payout claims made by foreigners over the years, some of whom were wealthy. Letsoalo cited as an example three Belgian nationals who each claimed social benefits of R151m from the fund.
“The biggest payout was to a foreigner. That’s a fact,” he said.
He expressed concerns about claims by individuals who may not have been in SA legally when they had their accident.
“The amount on the RNYP [requests not yet paid] to foreigners is R1.5bn. Imagine what we can do with R1.5bn,” he said.
He said in 2008 the fund paid a Swiss billionaire more than R500,000 after the person lost two limbs in a motorcycle accident in Cape Town.
Despite pushback on claims from foreigners, the RAF previously lost a court battle to implement new regulations requiring foreigners to prove their legal status in SA at the time of their accidents. This decision stemmed from a case involving Adam Mudawo, a Zimbabwean man, who sustained severe facial injuries but was unable to lodge a claim due to his lapsed asylum permit.
In March, the Pretoria high court ordered the fund to provide compensation to all road users, regardless of immigration status.
“The Road Accident Fund provides compulsory cover to all users of South African roads, citizens and foreigners, against injuries sustained or death arising from accidents involving motor vehicles within the borders of South Africa,” Letsoalo said.
“We sit with legal costs of R3.8bn. You can see that when we started in 2020, that was sitting at R9.4bn. Through the new strategy we have saved about R24bn in legal costs.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.