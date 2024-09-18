National

Paul Mashatile postpones NCOP appearance days after collapsing

Deputy president collapsed at an event in Tzaneen on Saturday

18 September 2024 - 17:49
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Deputy president Paul Mashatile’s question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed.

TimesLIVE has seen communication from NCOP chief whip Kenneth Mmoiemang to political party whips informing them of the postponement.

“Kindly be informed that the NCOP virtual plenary on questions to the deputy president has been deferred until further notice,” wrote Mmoiemang.

This comes days after Mashatile had a health scare when he collapsed while delivering an address in Tzaneen on Saturday.

His office has been at pains to assure SA that he was “in good health”.

“He is in high spirits and is resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday,” said his acting spokesperson Keith Khoza on Sunday.

Mashatile was expected to face questions about revitalising or growing the manufacturing sector, centralisation of state-owned enterprises, service delivery challenges and extortion in the township economy, among other issues.

TimesLIVE

