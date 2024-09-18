Municipalities seek debt relief for water arrears
Financial restructuring similar to that of Eskom would help ensure sustainability of country’s 15 water boards, deputy minister says
18 September 2024 - 15:18
Municipalities which owe water boards a combined R21.3bn are seeking debt relief from the government similar to the R245bn plan offered to power utility Eskom, according to deputy minister of water and sanitation David Mahlobo.
Debt restructuring would ensure the sustainability of the country’s 15 water boards. The boards do not receive money from the National Treasury and rely on revenue collected from municipalities, their main clients. ..
