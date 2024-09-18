ANC in Gauteng battles to sell Tshwane coalition plan to national leadership
Gauteng leadership is understood to have been given another chance to convince the party it should join a coalition with ActionSA
18 September 2024 - 08:40
The ANC in Gauteng will be afforded a last chance to convince its national leadership to give it a thumbs up to enter into a coalition which would unseat the DA in the City of Tshwane.
TimesLIVE Premium understands that Gauteng secretary TK Nciza and chair Panyaza Lesufi were sent back to the drawing board when they presented their case to the national working committee (NWC) on why the party should enter into a coalition with ActionSA to unseat the DA in the city...
