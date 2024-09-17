Prasa spent R3.8bn on irregular expenditure, says auditor-general
Prasa board has been asked to fast-track its infrastructure modernisation programme to ensure effective deployment of new trains
17 September 2024 - 14:12
The auditor-general has called on the board of the Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa), which spent R3.8bn on irregular expenditure, to fast-track its infrastructure modernisation programme to ensure effective deployment of new trains to improve service delivery.
In its briefing notes to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in parliament on Tuesday, regarding Prasa’s audit outcomes for the 2022/23 financial year, a team from the auditor-general’s office said the Prasa board should urgently stabilise the executive management by filling key vacant positions with permanent appointments. ..
