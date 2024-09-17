Koeberg unit 1 offline for repairs

Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Reports surfaced on Monday that unit 1 at Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town had to be taken offline unexpectedly for repairs last week.
In preparation for a 20-year life extension recently granted by the national nuclear regulator, unit 1 was on an extended maintenance outage, which included the replacement of the steam generator for most of 2023. It was returned to service in December.
Daily Maverick reported that the unit was shut down on September 11 after one of the isolation/block valves failed its routine three-monthly test.
Unit 2 at the power station is currently on a long-term maintenance outage for a steam generator replacement in preparation for its life extension.
This means neither of Koeberg’s 930MW generation units has been producing power since last week.
Eskom initially expected unit 2 to return in September but it recently announced the return date had been moved to December to allow time to address “weld defects on the main steam pipes requiring additional inspection and weld repairs”.
Unit 2, which has a valid licence to operate until November 2025, has not yet been granted permission by the regulator for its 20-year life extension. The regulator is expected to make a pronouncement on its decision for unit 2 in 2025.
Despite the unplanned outage on Koeberg unit 1, Eskom has been able to maintain its more than 170-day load-shedding-free streak. Load-shedding was last implemented on March, 26.
According to Eskom, unplanned outages averaged between 9,800MW and 13,100MW last week. Eskom’s summer outlook projected unplanned breakdowns of between 13,000MW and 15,000MW over the six months from September to February. However, to avoid load-shedding, breakdowns had to be kept at or below 13,000MW.
Anti-nuclear activist organisation the Koeberg Alert Alliance expressed concern over Eskom’s failure to inform the public that unit 1 at Koeberg was taken offline for repairs.
The Koeberg Alert Alliance was one of several civil society organisations that opposed the Koeberg life-extension project.
The alliance’s objections ranged from safety concerns about the ability of Eskom to run the plant safely to concerns about the cost of extending the life of Koeberg.
At a recent parliamentary briefing, Eskom chief nuclear officer Keith Featherstone told MPs the cost for the maintenance and modification done for the long-term operation of the plant was originally set at R21bn, but this was now sitting at a maximum of R25bn. The cost escalation was mostly due to delays in the steam generator replacement on unit 1.
The Koeberg Alert Alliance claims there are other capital costs associated with the life extension that Eskom is “hiding” under other budget items, such as transmission or operational maintenance. “Unexpected shutdowns such as the one on [unit 1] on Friday add to the costs, both in terms of lost sales and the cost of repairing the issue which caused the shutdown,” the organisation said in a statement.
Business Day approached Eskom for comment; responses will be added when they are received.
