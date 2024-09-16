National

Checkers recalls Deli hummus from its shelves

Company says microbiological contamination was during routine quality testing

17 September 2024 - 08:39
by Ernest Mabuza
Checkers - Paardevlei. Picture: SUPPLIED
Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores are initiating a voluntary recall of their 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus with sell-by dates between September 10 and October 8 2024.

“During routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus this morning. As a precautionary measure, the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide: hummus, reduced fat hummus, zataar hummus, red pepper hummus and caramelised onion hummus.

It said all production at the supplier — which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for its food safety management system — has been halted.

“We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume [them] and instead return [them] to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund.”

The company said its food scientists and technologists were working closely with the supplier and the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall.

TimesLIVE

