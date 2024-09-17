National

Charlotte Maxeke hospital prioritises emergencies amid poor water supply

The hospital is battling water challenges due to poor supplies from Joburg Water

17 September 2024 - 11:24
by Khanyisile Ngcobo
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital says it will prioritise emergency cases and divert elective surgeries to nearby health facilities while it battles water challenges due to poor supplies from Johannesburg Water.

This was confirmed by the Gauteng health department and Johannesburg Water. 

“The hospital began experiencing low water pressure in the early hours on Monday morning. After an investigation by technicians, it was discovered Johannesburg Water had cut the supply to the facility’s bulk water tanks on September 13.

“As a result, hospital management has implemented measures to prioritise emergency cases and divert all elective surgeries to nearby facilities until the water challenges are resolved by Johannesburg Water. In an effort to ensure patient care is not compromised, the department has secured the supply from Johannesburg Water and bottles of water which were delivered overnight,” said the health department’s Khutso Rabothata.

The department said engagements with the utility were “ongoing to expedite a solution” to the issue and it “remains committed to providing quality healthcare to all citizens”. 

On Monday night Joburg Water confirmed the hospital had been affected by supply challenges affecting Parktown 2 reservoir.

“Joburg Water’s technical teams are at the hospital trying to find solutions to boost their supply. The reservoir is critically low to empty. This is due to the combination of poor supply and high demand. Poor pressure to no water is expected in the supply zone.

“Joburg Water’s teams continue investigations into finding the cause for the poor supply and addressing airlocks. The investigations require considerable time,” the entity said.

Joburg Water said while the reservoir had “been reconfigured to boost incoming supply”, there was no estimated time of restoration at this point.

“Improvements are, however, expected overnight.”

The utility also provided an update on the Berea and Dunkeld reservoirs, saying the first had declined but was supplying fairly while the latter was running on “critically low to empty”. The Parktown 2 reservoir’s performance had affected both suburbs.

TimesLIVE

Motsoaledi calls for overhaul of medical negligence claims assessments

Health minister says panel of experts could determine fair compensation for claimants
National
5 days ago

Sick South Africans wait as health posts stand empty

Health minister says all provinces are scrambling to deliver services with fewer doctors, nurses and senior managers
National
1 week ago

‘They must pay for their negligence’: Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims

Outbreak that killed 218 people was traced to food maker’s Polokwane plant
National
1 week ago

Business laments government’s lack of interest in NHI talks

Raising concerns is a responsible action, says Busa after health minister resorts to apartheid gevaar
National
1 week ago

Business and labour push for tobacco bill to go back to Nedlac

Busa says it needs to thoroughly review the tough new draft law
National
1 week ago
