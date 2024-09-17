BREAKING NEWS: Seriti Resources to retrench more than 1,000 mineworkers

The ANC-aligned National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it will mobilise its members for the “mother of all strikes” after coal miner Seriti announced plans to retrench more than 1,000 employees as its mines were not “commercially sustainable” and required material restructuring to stay afloat.
The union, which is an affiliate of labour federation Cosatu, a key ANC ally, said it would engage mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe to intervene and save jobs .
A recent study by consulting firm Boston Consulting Group states that high energy costs are damaging SA’s mining industry, which accounts for about 8% of GDP.
It noted that SA was grappling with a 4GW-5GW energy supply shortfall as a result of Eskom’s failure to invest in new capacity over an extended period.
The plans by Seriti come against the backdrop of the interim results released by Glencore in August in which the world’s biggest commodities trading company, said a combination of subdued coal prices and logistical woes in SA would impair $661m (R11bn) in the SA coal business — more than the $597m revenue the business raked in the period under review.
Glencore, worth nearly R1.3-trillion on the JSE, has been progressively cutting back on coal production in SA in response to export rail constraints. It said it would increase production rates “as and when additional rail capacity is restored”.
NUM highveld regional chair Malekutu Bizzah Motubatse on Tuesday said the union was taken aback and angered by the “total disrespect and impulsive decision taken by Seriti Resources to retrench 1,143 workers”.
“The company wants to replace permanent employees with contractors. This is declaration of war. We will be meeting our shop stewards from next week Thursday. We are mobilising for the mother of all strikes,” Motubatse said, adding NUM represented about 3,000 of the estimated 5,000-strong staff complement at Seriti.
“The NUM is making a clarion call to Seriti Resources that if it is unable to run and operate these operations, Seriti must sell them to mining companies that have respect for the unions and the workers.
“We are optimistic that minister Gwede Mantashe will assist as the level of unemployment in the country is very high. We cannot allow Seriti Resources to sleep and the moment they wake up, they retrench,” Motubatse said.
Seriti, which describes itself as operating six large-scale, opencast, and underground thermal coal mines, predominately supplying Eskom power stations, said its multiproduct operations at Middelburg Mine Services (MMS) and at Klipspruit South-East pit together with related opencast activities (Klipspruit Opencast) “are not currently commercially sustainable and require material restructuring to improve unit costs and the prospects of future sustainability”.
Further, these mines are negatively affected by, among other things, Transnet underperformance and generally market volatility, the coal miner said.
“Consequently, a single Section 189A consultation process — under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) commenced on 16 September 2024 and is expected, in the aggregate, to affect up to 1,241 roles of which 1,137 employees are likely to be retrenched across MMS, Klipspruit operations and our corporate services team which is to be resized to service a smaller base of operational mines,” Seriti Resources group CEO Mike Teke said.
“We recognise that this exercise will negatively impact our workforce and local communities. We have not taken this step lightly. We will continue to engage openly and constructively with our employees and organised labour to ensure the best outcome for all concerned,” Teke said.
Seriti remained committed to honouring its coal supply obligations to Eskom, inland customers and the export markets, he said.
BREAKING NEWS: Seriti Resources to retrench more than 1,000 mineworkers
NUM says it will mobilise members for the 'mother of all strikes'
Unions slam mining companies' 'co-ordinated' job cuts
Economists warn on above-inflation pay raises
Harmony Gold strikes historic wage deal with all unions
NUM signs wage deal with Petra Diamonds
