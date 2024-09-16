Some ministers leave government-allocated homes in dreadful state
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says previous ministers and deputies have left properties in an awful condition
16 September 2024 - 11:11
Ministers’ and deputy ministers’ luxury government-allocated homes will come under regular inspection due to theft and extensive damage done to some of the properties.
Business Day has learnt that some of the homes have had been left in a deplorable state. In one of the properties nine carpets had been ripped out and in another the new occupant had to deal with the remnants of a taxi rank operating from the state house...
