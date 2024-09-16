SA seeks adjustments to implementation of EU carbon tax
Representative to the WTO Mzukisi Qobo says more time is needed for developing countries
16 September 2024 - 05:00
SA is seeking adjustments to the implementation of the EU’s “protectionist” carbon boarder tax, saying the legislation is incompatible with the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) trade rules.
Developing countries such as SA require flexibility in the implementation of the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) to overcome the constraints on their industrialisation, said SA ambassador and permanent representative to the WTO Mzukisi Qobo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.