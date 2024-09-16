Ramaphosa in talks with Elon Musk about Starlink
The government is under pressure to license the satellite service
16 September 2024 - 16:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent comments that he is doing everything possible to get Elon Musk’s satellite service, Starlink, to SA are an indication that the government is working on a way to fast track regulatory approval for the service locally.
The government has come under pressure in recent years to license Musk’s service. The country is seen as being behind the curve in adopting the connectivity underpinned by low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites...
