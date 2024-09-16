Pravin Gordhan ‘made SA a better place’

Pravin Gordhan, pictured in 2013. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Messages and tributes for Pravin Gordhan have poured in from around the world after the man who led the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and served as ministers of finance, co-operative governance and public enterprises died in Johannesburg after a short illness.
President Cyril Ramaphosa directed on the weekend that the national flag be flown at half-mast in honour of Gordhan, who is to be buried in Durban on Thursday in an official funeral.
Gordhan retired from government before the April elections, after almost 50 years as an activist, parliamentarian, tax commissioner and cabinet minister. While he was widely hailed for his success at Sars and his courage in leading the fight against state capture and corruption in the Zuma era, he attracted controversy in his last post as public enterprises minister from 2018.
Ramaphosa said that Gordhan had through decades of “revolutionary dedication” made SA a better place.
“We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of cabinet”, the president said.
The Gordhan family on Sunday thanked the people of SA for the outpouring of condolences and well wishes. People and organisations from around the world who had worked with him sent messages and tributes.
“The outpouring of grief, the patriotism and the social cohesion across racial lines in the aftermath of his passing have comforted us during this difficult time of sorrow,” the family said in a statement. “We know that Pravin would have been heartened to see the flood of support for him and acknowledgment of his life’s work.”
Details of the funeral arrangements still have to be finalised. Ramaphosa has granted a category 2 special official funeral, which includes police ceremonial honours.
Conscience
“Pravin set incredibly high standards for all of us. But he himself led by example and with an unwavering commitment to performance excellence,” said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter, who served as COO of the revenue service during Gordhan’s time.
“During his 10 years as commissioner from 1999 to 2009, PG fundamentally reshaped Sars, turning it into one of the most respected tax and customs authorities in the world,” Kieswetter said, adding: “He was not merely a public servant but, at a turbulent time in our history, he was the guardian of the nation’s conscience.”
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said Gordhan’s unwavering commitment to the struggle for liberation was demonstrated before and during SA’s democracy.
“He fought corruption and stood for good governance. He led the charge to expose and fight state capture until the bitter end,” Nene said.
Business leaders paid tribute to his commitment to SA and consistent stand against corruption, as well as his contribution to reforms of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
“Pravin was an exemplary leader in the anti-apartheid movement and in government,” Business Unity SA’s Cas Coovadia said.
“The country will always remember Pravin’s leadership and bravery in his consistent fight against corruption and state capture. We honour a comrade, leader and amazing human being, and aspire to follow his exemplary leadership.”
Major reforms
Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane said the council had extensive engagements with Gordhan regarding Transnet during his tenure as public enterprises minister.
“Those engagements with Mr Gordhan and Transnet’s board and executive management have laid the groundwork for the national logistics crisis committee to stabilise Transnet Freight Rail’s services and to ultimately restore them to name plate capacity,” Mthenjane said.
The Transnet board said Gordhan was a “great champion and supporter” of the board while Transnet was navigating changes with stabilising operational and financial performance and the introduction of major economic reforms.
Eskom said Gordhan’s vision, outlined in the 2019 “Roadmap for Eskom in a Reformed Electricity Supply Industry”, led to the creation of the National Transmission Company SA, which began operations in July.
Interim SAA chair John Lamola said: “We will remember him for his frank, no-nonsense approach, his focus on clean governance, and his drive to change our country for the better.”
The ANC reflected on how all South Africans could best commemorate Gordhan’s death. “His passing serves as a solemn reminder that the work to transform SA is far from complete. Let us draw inspiration from his courage, dedication and unwavering resolve, as we continue our collective efforts to build a better, united and prosperous nation,” it said in a statement.
The DA said it was saddened by the loss of Gordhan. “We will remember him for his frank, no-nonsense approach, his focus on clean governance, and his drive to change our country for the better,” the party said.
