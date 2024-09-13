Pravin Gordhan, former minister and struggle veteran, has died
Family says Gordhan was committed to building and strengthening public institutions throughout his career as a political activist
13 September 2024 - 06:44
Former minister Pravin Gordhan has died.
His family announced on Friday morning that he had passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends and his lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle in the early hours of Friday morning...
