Macpherson wants SIU to investigate top landlords
The public works & infrastructure minister is concerned that the government is not getting value for money
13 September 2024 - 13:09
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of mismanagement and irregular payments made in regard to the properties under the state’s management.
Of particular concern are allegations of mismanagement and irregular lease contracts entered into with private landlords as well as payment irregularities in relation to emergency day-to-day maintenance of facilities...
